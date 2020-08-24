VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are investigating a weekend shooting that took place north of Royal Oak SkyTrain station.

Police say frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired near Imperial Street and Royal Oak Avenue on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

Officers found shell casings and bullet holes at the back of a business in the 5200-block of Imperial. No victims or suspects have been found at this point, police said in a statement Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and Mounties would like to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time. They are also hoping to gather any surveillance footage to try to identify the suspects and any possible victims.

Witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage are asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.