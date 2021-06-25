VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating a fatal crash that sent an SUV plunging into Okanagan Lake Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westside Road in West Kelowna, according to a news release from West Kelowna RCMP.

Witnesses told police that a grey SUV attempted to pass a Kia SUV that was travelling north on the road. The two vehicles collided and the one that was attempting to pass went off the roadway and into the lake, police said.

"The SUV and driver that went into Okanagan Lake have not been located," RCMP said in their news release. "At this time, the driver is presumed to be deceased and investigators continue efforts to identify both the SUV and driver."

The Kia SUV was "extensively damaged" in the collision, according to police.

“West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue continue efforts to locate the driver and the submerged vehicle," said Const. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP detachment. "For the safety of our divers and search team, we remind the public to remain away from the area of our search.”