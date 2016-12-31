New Year's Eve snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Valley
The last snow of 2016 fell across much of Metro Vancouver, sticking in regions such as West Vancouver. (Twitter: @CherylSmithWV). Dec. 31, 2016.
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 3:08PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 6:43PM PST
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the last snow of 2016 descended on the Lower Mainland.
The flakes began late Saturday morning, but a snowfall warning wasn’t put into effect by Environment Canada until around 4 p.m.
There we have it! Snowfall Warning in effect for Metro Vancouver & the Fraser Valley @CTVVancouver #bcstorm #2016Vancouversnow pic.twitter.com/yQNtj2t2ca— Sonia Beeksma (@SoniaBeeksma) January 1, 2017
The agency says “an upper trough dropping south” along the B.C. coast is resulting in very wet snow over much of the Lower Mainland.
Around two to four centimetres has fallen over the city, and another two to four centimetres is predicted as more precipitation moves in from the northwest.
Snow falls but doesn't stick on New Year's Eve in downtown Vancouver
The agency says areas at higher elevation and inland – including western lower Fraser Valley – are at risk for higher snowfall.
Areas near Richmond and YVR should expect mainly rain or a mix of snow-rain as temperatures hover just above zero.
The precipitation is expected to end by mid-evening as the trough moves on, but Environment Canada is warning the snow could make travel challenging in some areas.
TransLink says icy and snowy conditions have resulted in some bus disruptions. SkyTrain and SeaBus services were running normally.
West Van high elevations is a gong show @NEWS1130Weather @604Now @TeamVBC @yvrwx @VancityBuzz @GlobalBC @CTVNorma @CTVVancouver @VIAwesome pic.twitter.com/gon503VPro— Cheryl Smith (@CherylSmithWV) December 31, 2016