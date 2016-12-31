A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the last snow of 2016 descended on the Lower Mainland.

The flakes began late Saturday morning, but a snowfall warning wasn’t put into effect by Environment Canada until around 4 p.m.

There we have it! Snowfall Warning in effect for Metro Vancouver & the Fraser Valley @CTVVancouver #bcstorm #2016Vancouversnow pic.twitter.com/yQNtj2t2ca — Sonia Beeksma (@SoniaBeeksma) January 1, 2017

The agency says “an upper trough dropping south” along the B.C. coast is resulting in very wet snow over much of the Lower Mainland.

Around two to four centimetres has fallen over the city, and another two to four centimetres is predicted as more precipitation moves in from the northwest.

Snow falls but doesn't stick on New Year's Eve in downtown Vancouver

The agency says areas at higher elevation and inland – including western lower Fraser Valley – are at risk for higher snowfall.

Areas near Richmond and YVR should expect mainly rain or a mix of snow-rain as temperatures hover just above zero.

The precipitation is expected to end by mid-evening as the trough moves on, but Environment Canada is warning the snow could make travel challenging in some areas.

TransLink says icy and snowy conditions have resulted in some bus disruptions. SkyTrain and SeaBus services were running normally.