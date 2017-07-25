

CTV Vancouver





The Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam has reopened after a collision involving a tractor-trailer closed the highway for several hours on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway. Officials have not said whether any other vehicles were involved.

The Mary Hill Bypass was closed in both directions Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road, but westbound lanes reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes reopened about an hour later.