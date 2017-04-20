

CTV Vancouver





Nearly three months after the hit-and-run that killed 51-year-old Sidney Bolwyn in Coquitlam, his grieving family is making an emotional plea for tips that could identify the person responsible.

Bolwyn was walking on Austin Avenue near the Vancouver Golf Club on the night of January 26 when he was struck.

The driver left the scene, but a couple passersby noticed Bolwyn on the ground and called for help. Sadly, he could not be saved.

On Thursday, his daughter Amanda Romp urged the driver, or anyone with information on the accident, to come forward.

"We still don't understand how this happened to our dad," Romp said in a statement released by the RCMP. "If the situation was reversed I would come forward to tell my story about what happened. I would want to help give that family closure."

The same day, Mounties released images of four different vehicles of interest in the case and asked anyone who recognizes them to reach out and speak with investigators.

They are a mid-sized SUV that's believed to be burnt orange in colour, a grey Volkswagen Jetta, a white Mercedes GL SUV, and an unidentified smaller sedan or coupe.

Coquitlam RCMP's Coordinated Collision Investigation Team, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have all been working since the accident to confirm what happened.

It's still unclear if any one of the vehicles of interest was involved in the deadly hit-and-run, however.

Tipsters can contact Mounties through a dedicated phone line at 778-290-5346.