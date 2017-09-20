

Conservative MP Dianne Watts is planning a special announcement this weekend in Surrey, triggering speculation she’s launching a bid to replace Christy Clark as BC Liberal leader.

Watts is welcoming supporters to a "special event and announcement" this Sunday afternoon at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, according to an invitation obtained by CTV News.

There has already been talk the former Surrey mayor could seek the Liberal leadership, and an Insights West poll released in August pegged Watts as a strong candidate to face off against the NDP government.

Thirty-nine per cent of respondents said they hold a favourable view of Watts, compared to 30 per cent for Sam Sullivan, 28 per cent for Mike de Jong and 24 per cent for Jas Johal.

Earlier this week, interim Liberal leader Rich Coleman revealed Watts is mulling a leadership bid along with seven other high-profile potential candidates, including Todd Stone, Mike Bernier and Andrew Wilkinson.

No one has officially thrown their name into the hat, though the BC Liberals have already scheduled their first leadership debate for Oct. 15.