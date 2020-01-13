VANCOUVER -- YVR has issued a winter weather advisory and is recommending travellers leave extra time when heading to the airport on Monday.

There have been dozens of delayed flights and a handful of cancellations as Metro Vancouver grapples with the latest winter storm to hit the region, though much of the trouble originated from airports in other parts of B.C. and Canada.

"We are seeing some delays which can be attributed to a variety of reasons, including inclement weather in other parts of the country or operational reasons so it's challenging to say exactly what ones are due to snow," YVR said in an emailed statement.

The airport is encouraging people to check with their airlines directly about the status of their flights or to check YVR's website before coming to the airport. Passengers are also being encouraged to leave extra time when travelling to the airport and to drive with caution or to take the Canada Line.

Travellers are also encouraged to check-in online and have their boarding passes either emailed to their phones or to print them at home.