VANCOUVER -- Travellers heading out of Vancouver Wednesday are being warned that the weather is having an impact on flights.

Wednesday morning saw dozens of cancellations and delayed flights out of Vancouver International Airport as the region was hit by more cold weather and snow.

A spokesperson for YVR told CTV News that flights were impacted because of a variety of winter-related factors including de-icing and snow clearing.

With major delays on transit and roads, anyone heading to the airport should give themselves plenty of time, the spokesperson recommended.

Travellers should also double check their flight status before leaving.

As of 9:15 a.m., YVR listed more than 30 delayed flights and another 33 cancelled flights. It's not clear if all of those were due to weather conditions, however.