Delirious Canucks fans still buzzing after Wednesday's comeback win

As delirious fans spilled out of Rogers Arena after Wednesday night's thrilling win by the Vancouver Canucks, many could not believe what they had just witnessed.

"I thought they were going to lose, but they came back, and they came back so strong! It was so exhilarating!" one woman told CTV News about the opening game of the second round of the playoffs.

Down by three to the favoured Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks staged an improbable comeback for the ages, scoring four unanswered goals to erase a 4-1 deficit.

Five different Canucks scored in the game, including Conor Garland, whose third period goal with just over five minutes remaining gave the Canucks a 5-4 lead that they would not relinquish.

"When you dig a hole like that, you've got to execute if you want to get back in the game,” Garland said. “And I think that was the biggest thing in the third, that we just executed and buried our chances."

The home faithful filled the arena with noise and energy throughout the game, but especially after the go-ahead goal – and in the final frantic moments as the Oilers swarmed in the Vancouver zone looking for the equalizer.

"That was probably the loudest building I've ever been a part of, after the fourth and fifth goal, and I think we just did a good job of harnessing that,” said Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy. “Just enjoying it. I mean, the crowd being down four one, they didn't give up. We didn't give up. It was awesome."

Even normally stoic head coach Rick Tocchet was fired up and could be seen high-fiving fans as he departed the bench following the final horn.

Asked about the uncharacteristic outburst, Tocchet talked about the frantic energy of the game’s final moments as his team clung to a one-goal lead.

"They were buzzing around there and we just kind of held the fort,” he said. “I don't know. I saw a couple of fans … I feel sorry for that one guy. I smacked his hand pretty hard.”

Arturs Silovs, quickly emerging as a fan favourite, becomes the first Canucks rookie netminder to win three playoff games in a single year.

"I was battling for the guys,” he said. “They did such an amazing job today and in my mind, I couldn't let them down."

As an organization, the Canucks are trying to capitalize on Silovs' popularity.

After forward JT Miller donned the goalie’s colourful t-shirt for comedic effect at a practice during the team’s first-round series against the Nashville Predators, the team began selling replicas of the questionable fashion choice.

It has already sold out online.

As the team prepares for game two against the Oilers on Friday night, it might take their fired-up fans until then to come down from the high of Wednesday’s win.