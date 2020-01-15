VANCOUVER -- Another dump of snow in the Lower Mainland has led to hazardous conditions on local highways, prompting closures and a travel advisory from the province.

B.C.'s transportation ministry says drivers should "avoid all but essential travel" throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

"Persistent snow, high winds and cold temperatures are causing poor road conditions," the transportation ministry said in a statement.

"Those who must travel are asked to use extreme caution and drive to the conditions. The ministry advises travellers to expect winter conditions for the rest of the week."

Conditions on highways weren't much better. Just before 7:30 a.m., a stretch of Highway 1 was closed between Sumas Way in Abbotsford and Lickman Road because of the weather. DriveBC said the next update on the closure will come at 11 a.m.

UPDATE - CLOSED- #BCHwy1 - Weather conditions have the highway closed ONLY between Sumas way and Lickman road.

Detours are available Hwy 7, Hwy 9, and Hwy 11.

Next update: 11:00 AM.#AbbotsfordBC #ChilliwackBC #HopeBC #LangleyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 15, 2020

Just before 8 a.m., a stalled vehicle was expected to cause major delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Traffic was severely backed up in Metro Vancouver with delays expected in most cities.





"All motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions, slowing down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility," the transportation ministry said.

"Keep well back of all the winter maintenance equipment on highways so operators can perform their maintenance safely."