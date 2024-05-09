Watching a Canucks game at a Vancouver community centre? Check the hours first

Seven community centres in Vancouver will be showing Canucks games – but the plan to provide spaces for fans to gather doesn't include extending hours.

The city has touted the "viewing events" in the lobbies of community centres as part of its plan to provide opportunities for people to get together and cheer on the team as officials eschew large public gatherings downtown due to safety concerns.

The city's plans for sanctioned viewing events were announced by Mayor Ken Sim and include a Sunday evening event in a park with a capacity of 2,000 – with the possibility of larger gatherings at the PNE for Round 3 if the Canucks advance.

"It's a time to celebrate and it's also a time to show off the fact that Vancouver fans can celebrate in a family friendly, fun and safe way," he said. "I think that will pay dividends going forward for our city and bringing swagger back to our city."

But the devil's in the details and a city spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that there won't be any changes to the hours of operation at the participating community centres – at least not yet.

Anyone planning on taking the city up on the offer would be wise to check out when the facilities close, particularly if they were hoping to watch Sunday's away game.

The puck will drop in Edmonton at 6:30 p.m. By that time, five of the seven participating community centres will be closed. Even the ones that are open will close long before the game ends. Killarney stays open until 7 and Kitsilano until 8.

Watching a full game on a weeknight might be possible, however. The facilities are open later on weeknights, closing between 9 and 10, depending on the location.

There are 24 community centres in Vancouver. These are the ones that will be showing the games:

Hillcrest Community Centre

Roundhouse Community Centre

Killarney Community Centre

Kitsilano Community Centre

False Creek Community Centre

Creekside Community Centre

Kerrisdale Community Centre

The city notes that the events are unlicensed, meaning no alcohol is allowed.