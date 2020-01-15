VANCOUVER -- It's another cold, snowy day in the Lower Mainland and the region was put under wind and snowfall warnings.

Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday morning. The flakes are expected to ease off later in the morning, however, and by 8:30 a.m. the snowfall warning had been lifted.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada says in its warning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Thanks to the snow, many Lower Mainland school districts cancelled class on Wednesday. Those taking transit were also told to expect significant "delays and gaps" in service.

But it's not just snow that Metro Vancouver can expect as a wind warning has also been issued for the region.

Winds are expected to develop over Vancouver Island first, then hit southern and western sections of Metro Vancouver by Wednesday evening.

They're expected to ease off by Thursday morning.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada's warning says.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."