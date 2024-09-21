Young girl found safe after 3 nights alone in northern B.C. forest

A six-year-old girl who spent three nights alone in the woods in B.C.’s north has been found safe.

The disappearance of Oaklynn Schweder last Thursday prompted a massive rescue effort, and authorities confirmed search crews located the little girl in a forested area Sunday evening.

The child’s parents celebrated her return in social media posts.

“Everyone was saying this was the day Oak was going to come back, and she came home,” said Gail Skin, Oaklynn’s mother. “She came back.”

“Thank you to everyone that helped out,” said James Schweder, the child’s father. “This has been amazing to see the love and support that has shown up to support us.”

Schweder was located in an area “between her residence and the band office" that had previously been searched, said Sgt. Vanessa Munn with the RCMP. “She actually walked up to one of the searchers and gave them a big hug and didn’t let go.”

Searchers believe the child was “likely moving around during the time she was missing," added Munn.

Schweder disappeared from the 6400 block of Skins Road in Southbank, near Burns Lake, around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19.

In an initial appeal for information Friday, police said she was last seen outside her home wearing a red-and-blue plaid dress, leggings with white bow ties, and pink socks.

In an update Saturday, police said "significant resources from across the province" had been deployed to aid the search. The RCMP, search and rescue crews, the BC Wildfire Service, local volunteers and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search, authorities said.

Helicopters, drones and police service dogs were also used in the search effort, according to Mounties.

“This is the outcome that we all hoped for," said Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, commander of the Burns Lake RCMP detachment in Sunday’s update.

"She was missing for multiple days, but everyone searching remained dedicated to bringing her home safely. We are thankful for the support of all our partner agencies and volunteers that worked day and night to achieve this outcome."