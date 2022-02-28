'Works helps me not to think': Vancouver bakery owner terrified for family in Ukraine

Exactly one decade ago, Irina Karpenko and her husband Sergio Kuznietsov arrived in British Columbia from Kyiv as students. Since then, they have opened three successful Ukrainian bakeries in Vancouver and New Westminster.

But they won’t be marking Monday’s 10th anniversary of their arrival in Canada. Karpenko says with her parents and sister sheltering near Kyiv and the Russian attacks intensifying, she’s in no mood to celebrate.

“All the videos, it’s very scary. It’s scary what’s going on. At this moment, I don’t know if my family is alright,” said Karpenko. “They have no power, no water, all I know is that in the morning, there were massive fires.”

Karpenko periodically checked her phone for updates in between making pastries at the east Vancouver location of Kozak Ukrainian Eatery. “Work helps me not to think,” she said. “At home, it’s just waiting for the text message, for the call.”

Since the attacks began, customers have rallied around the Ukrainian eateries.

“Due to the current climate, we thought it was a great idea to come out and show our solidarity with Ukraine,” said customer Larissa Loyva.

Her friend Sarah Campbell says it’s heartbreaking to know people in her community have family who are suffering in Kyiv.

“There isn’t a lot a can do, but we can be here to listen – to lend our support and our ears and our hugs and our hearts, and whatever we can do,” said Campbell.

Karpensko says she appreciates their support. “So many customers came to say just we are with you, but we don’t know how to help,” she said. Her suggestion? Keep talking about what’s happening in Ukraine.

“If I can spread the word, to be a bit more loud, to speak up even to our families who are in Russia, to send some real information,” Karpenko said.

With Canada now fast-tracking immigration applications from Ukraine, she’s hopeful her family members survive the war and can join her in Metro Vancouver.

“I feel so bad, because I am family and I cannot help them,” Karpenko said. “I’m terrified.”