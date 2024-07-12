VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Work stoppage averted for Richmond, B.C., boating production workers, machinists

    A boat makes its way along Steveston Harbour in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A boat makes its way along Steveston Harbour in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    A union representing 320 production workers, machinists and maintenance personnel for a boating manufacturing company in Richmond, B.C., say it has averted a work stoppage.

    It says it reached a bargaining agreement with Dometic Marine Canada Inc. after a yearlong negotiation process.

    Christian Labour Association of Canada Local 501 says, after meeting more than a dozen times and having two mediation sessions with the BC Labour Relations Board, its members took a vote in May and issued a 72-hour strike notice in June.

    It says the company responded by issuing a 72-hour lockout notice, but a work stoppage was averted after an arbitrator met with both sides and issued a decision last month.

    Union representative Don Murphy called the bargaining "the most difficult" negotiation he has been involved in, saying members were looking for large wage increases due to inflation, but the company had seen a downturn in sales.

    The union says the new agreement means workers will see wage increases equalling nine per cent over the three years and "improved language concerning shift changes and posting."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News