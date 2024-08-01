Heat warnings issued in B.C. as province says wildfire risk to increase

Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued high-temperature warnings for eastern Vancouver Island and much of the province's southern Interior through to the end of the B.C. Day long weekend.

The weather office says a strong ridge of high pressure that is building over the province will push daytime temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, with nighttime lows dipping into the high teens.

The province's emergency management ministry is reminding residents and visitors that campfires and open burning are still prohibited in southern B.C., despite recent rains and cooler weather.

The province is lifting fire bans for Haida Gwaii and much of northern B.C. at noon Thursday, allowing for small campfires, though officials warn the bans could be reinstated on short notice.

"Currently, there are hundreds of people in B.C. under an evacuation order and thousands more under an evacuation alert," the ministry said in a statement.

Drivers are advised to check for road closures and evacuations before setting out, especially if planning to travel long distances.

There were more than 330 wildfires burning in B.C. on Thursday morning, with 134 fires considered out of control.