Landslide along B.C.'s Chilcotin River leads to evacuation orders, warnings of 'unpredictable water flow'

A First Nation in B.C.'s Central Interior has activated its emergency operations centre and the local regional district has issued an evacuation order for more than 107 square kilometres of riverside land due to a landslide.

The Cariboo Regional District's evacuation orders cover a total of 60 parcels with a combined area of 10,750 hectares along the Chilcotin River, where a landslide was reported earlier in the day Wednesday.

The Tsilhqot'in National Government activated its emergency operations centre at "Level 1" and is "looking into the situation," according to a statement on the nation's website.

The nation said it had received reports of the landslide near Nagwentled, also known as Farwell Canyon.

"Please avoid the Chilcotin River area due to danger of unpredictable water flow," the nation's statement reads.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said in a social media post that it was responding to "an injured individual and landslide west of Williams Lake" Wednesday morning.

In an update posted around 1 p.m., the SAR team said the injured man was in stable condition and had been transferred to the care of BC Emergency Health Services.

The regional district issued its first evacuation order related to the incident shortly after noon. That order covered 34 parcels and more than 7,000 hectares, stretching from a few kilometres west of the Big Creek Ecological Reserve southeast to where the Chilcotin River joins the Fraser River.

The CRD issued a second evacuation order less than 90 minutes later. This one covered an additional 26 parcels and nearly 3,500 hectares, extending the evacuation zone west along the Chilcotin River to the Hanceville Bridge, just south of Highway 20 near Lee's Corner, B.C.

The regional district advised those in the evacuation zone to travel north to Highway 20 and east to Williams Lake.

"Due to immediate danger to life safety due to flooding caused by landslide, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action," the evacuation order reads.

"You must leave the area IMMEDIATELY. Persons who disregard this evacuation order and remain in the evacuation order area do so at their own risk."