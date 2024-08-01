B.C. city councillor charged with historical sex offences in Ontario, placed on leave

A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.

James Matthew Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, according to a statement from the Sarnia Police Service, of Sarnia, Ont.

The allegations stem from Miller's work as a youth basketball coach in the Ontario city in 1989, police said, adding that the victim was a minor at the time.

Miller, now 59 years old, was scheduled to appear in Sarnia court by video Thursday, police said. The charges against him have not been proven.

In a statement shared with CTV News, the City of Penticton acknowledged that Miller, a city councillor, had been charged and is on a mandatory leave of absence, as required under the Community Charter.

"As this matter is before the courts, and out of respect for all parties involved, no further comment will be provided," the city said.

Sarnia police said they received the complaint that led to the charges "earlier this year," and that their investigation is ongoing.

"The Sarnia Police Service would like to speak with anyone who may have additional information or may be a victim," the department's statement reads.

"Please contact the Sarnia Police Service, Criminal Investigations Division and speak with Det. Const. Andrew Veale, 519-344-8861 x6131."