1 seriously injured, 2 arrested in Chilliwack shooting: RCMP

Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.

In a news release Thursday, Chilliwack RCMP said they were called to the area of Avalon Avenue just after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"As a result of the quick co-ordinated response, two suspects were identified and taken into custody," Mounties said in the release, adding that the investigation is still in the early stages but the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2024-32563. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.