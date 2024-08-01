VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 seriously injured, 2 arrested in Chilliwack shooting: RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.

    In a news release Thursday, Chilliwack RCMP said they were called to the area of Avalon Avenue just after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

    The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    "As a result of the quick co-ordinated response, two suspects were identified and taken into custody," Mounties said in the release, adding that the investigation is still in the early stages but the shooting appears to have been targeted.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2024-32563. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News