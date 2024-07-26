Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
The Salmon Arm RCMP said Saturday that the 44-year-old man – who is bound by a family court order not to have any contact with the children – had been located.
Police first sought the public's help locating the man and his children in an appeal issued Friday.
CTV News has removed the names of the father and the children from this article as a courtesy, and to protect the children's privacy.
Mounties said Friday that the father "typically lives away from large centres in an 'off-grid' lifestyle, and possesses firearms."
Police did not issue an Amber Alert, however, saying they did not believe there was an "immediate risk" to the children.
Amber Alerts are issued "only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases," according to the B.C. RCMP website.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Richmond, B.C. company denies connection to alleged international pyramid scheme
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED Jasper wildfire largest in 100 years, expected to burn for months: Officials
Officials say the Jasper wildfire, which tore through the townsite on Wednesday, is the largest the national park has recorded in 100 years.
Wasaga Beach reacts to reports of beachgoers defecating in sand
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
'A point of no return:' Why Europe has become an epicentre for anti-tourism protests this summer
Anti-tourism protests have been sweeping across Europe this summer, with demonstrations taking place in the Netherlands, Greece, and of course, Spain.
FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.
Rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 11. Netanyahu hurries home
A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Jasper wildfire largest in 100 years, expected to burn for months: Officials
Officials say the Jasper wildfire, which tore through the townsite on Wednesday, is the largest the national park has recorded in 100 years.
-
Premier wants bus tours for Jasper evacuees, temporary housing while they rebuild
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see bus tours organized for evacuated residents of Jasper so they can see the damage a wildfire did to their town for themselves and know what to expect when they're eventually allowed to return home.
Calgary
-
Tsuut'ina Nation celebrates culture with powwow, rodeo and other festivities at Redwood Meadows
The Tsuut’ina Nation is hosting a powwow that keeps getting bigger and better this weekend.
-
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
Lethbridge
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
-
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
-
Repair work underway in Montana to get water flowing into Milk River
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
-
Manitoba butterfly enthusiasts raise monarchs to protect endangered species
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Regina
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
-
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Toronto
-
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
-
Blue Jays trade longtime catcher Danny Jansen to Red Sox for three prospects
The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for three prospects on Saturday.
-
Shooting in Toronto's west end sends man to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the west end Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
-
Protesters, advocates worry Quebec is complicating access to healthcare in English
Several dozen protesters gathered in front of a Montreal hospital on Saturday to protest Quebec’s French language laws, while advocacy groups representing anglophones warn the government is making it harder for Quebecers to access health-care services in English.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while city crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
Ottawa poet wins RBC PEN Canada New Voices Award
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Atlantic
-
RCMP warns of lethal drug in circulation after overdose in New Brunswick
The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Sand sculpture competition takes over New River Beach in New Brunswick
Thousands of people made their way out to New Brunswick’s New River Beach Saturday for the 2024 Sand Sculpture Competition.
-
Springhill celebrates 35th anniversary of Anne Murray Centre with meet and greet
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
London
-
Crouch Block Party brings ‘community inclusion’ to Hamilton Rd. as improvement in area continues
The fourth annual Crouch Block Party brought Hamilton Road residents together with free entertainment, social services and lunch.
-
FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances to Butterfly Final, finishes fourth in relay final
Maggie MacNeil will swim for a medal Sunday afternoon after qualifying for the final of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Northern Ontario
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
Two suspects in custody, one at large after Manitoulin Island man abducted
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.