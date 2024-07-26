Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe

Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.

The Salmon Arm RCMP said Saturday that the 44-year-old man – who is bound by a family court order not to have any contact with the children – had been located.

Police first sought the public's help locating the man and his children in an appeal issued Friday.

CTV News has removed the names of the father and the children from this article as a courtesy, and to protect the children's privacy.

Mounties said Friday that the father "typically lives away from large centres in an 'off-grid' lifestyle, and possesses firearms."

Police did not issue an Amber Alert, however, saying they did not believe there was an "immediate risk" to the children.

Amber Alerts are issued "only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases," according to the B.C. RCMP website.