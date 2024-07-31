'Makes you feel as if you're not valued as a person': Blind protesters target Cactus Club Café

Blind protesters, accompanied by their guide dogs, demonstrated outside a Vancouver Cactus Club Café on Wednesday, demanding better treatment from the restaurant chain.

The protesters told CTV News that Cactus Club is the only major eatery that insists on seeing proof that they are legally blind, and that their dogs are needed.

“Pretty much everyone here has been asked for paperwork, or ID,” said demonstrator Karim Damani outside the restaurant’s Broadway location.

He said that smaller establishments will ask for confirmation on occasion, but have never turned anyone away.

“Just even trying to find the restaurant, you know, is quite a daunting task,” said Damani.

“Then to be denied access and be treated in a demeaning manner like I'm not even a second-class, but a third-class citizen, it really takes away from us trying to, you know, live a normal life,” he said.

Fellow demonstrator Matt Salli agreed with Damani’s view.

“Makes you feel as if you're not valued as a person,” added Salli.

B.C.’s Human Rights Code makes it clear that all businesses must take reasonable steps to accommodate people with disabilities.

“A person with a disability who uses a guide dog or service dog should not be stopped or questioned unless there is a concern,” read the rules on the government’s website.

When CTV News contacted Cactus Club Café, the company confirmed that staff are no longer required to ask for ID, and that the policy will be enforced.

“Cactus Club Café welcomes all guests, including those with service dogs. Our service animal protocol is reviewed and updated regularly to ensure our practices align with the relevant legislation,” the company wrote in a statement.

“We are committed to ensuring our establishment and services are accessible and respectful to all, and we will continue to maintain and review our strategies to provide a welcoming environment for our guests.”