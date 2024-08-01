'Shut it down': Gastown business owners call for end to car-free pilot project
It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.
“Shut it down,” said Jackie Haliburton, owner of Angel of Vancouver. “First of all, through the construction and now through the first month of the pilot – it’s no different than the construction – (we’re) 22 per cent to 25 per cent down in business.”
Haliburton is one of several business owners coming forward to voice their frustration with the $1.3- million Water Street pilot project.
“People have given up on trying to get down into Gastown,” said Peter Buckley, president and CEO of Old Spaghetti Factory Canada. “The local market has given up. So yes, we’re seeing tourists, but we’re not seeing people at the same level that we’d historically see.”
Buckley tells CTV News business was down in July nearly 30 per cent, the slowest he’s seen since the pandemic.
“We typically would employ 140 people in this location at this time of the year. We’re down to 110. People who we’ve trained up, we’ve had to let go,” said Buckley.
The Gastown Business Improvement Society promoted free visitor parking at 151 W Cordova St. for July, and offered free bike valet services and specials for Gastown shoppers taking transit.
Still, business owners cited a lack of nearby parking as a deterrent for customers, particularly those with mobility issues.
“We have a lot of pregnant patients who are 40 weeks pregnant who prefer to Uber or get dropped off right out front, or drive or park right out front,” said Tedi Fisher, owner of The Nest Clinic. “Right now, it’s only been a problem.”
Fisher says her business has also seen an approximate 30 per cent decline and she’s exploring moving her clinic to another location.
City officials tell CTV News they’re gathering feedback from business owners and are aware of some of their concerns.
“The impact on businesses is a really important thing that we’re studying and trying to learn from,” said Rachel Magnusson, associate director of street activities for the City of Vancouver.
She says the project has also received positive feedback from visitors to the area.
“People who are visiting the Water Street pilot, 94 per cent are positive or somewhat positive about the experience, so that’s really great to hear,” said Magnusson. “Over the next year, year and a half, we’re going to be looking at options for a more permanent design to Water Street and a plan for the neighbourhood.”
The pilot project runs until the end of August.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
14-month-old boy rescued after falling down narrow pipe in the yard of his Kansas home
Emergency crews have rescued a terrified and screaming toddler after he fell into a narrow pipe and got stuck around a dozen feet (about 3.7 metres) below ground in the yard of his Kansas home.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee seek another gold medal in all-around final
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles diagnosed with type 1 diabetes
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
Acting head coach Spence keeps Canadian women's soccer team focused on the field
In charge of a coaching crew that has been cut in half in the wake of a drone spying scandal, Andy Spence is sticking with the same style he used as an assistant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat warnings issued in B.C. as province says wildfire risk to increase
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
-
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
-
Wild weather: Typhoon in the Philippines, heat wave during Paris 2024 and heavy rain in Vermont
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Thursday will be Calgary’s hottest day of the week
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the August long weekend
Ten things happening in and around Calgary over the long weekend.
-
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
-
Judge gives instructions to jury in murder-conspiracy trial of Coutts protesters
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
-
Labour leaders endorse NDP candidate, including the Conservative candidate's manager
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate's own union.
Regina
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 QCX
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Dozens of charges laid in bear spray incidents at Prince Albert Exhibition
Police are investigating multiple incidents that occurred at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday.
-
'It's scary': Quiet Sask. village rocked after family dog shot and killed in apparent random attack
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Toronto
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
-
'I don't apologize for that at all:' Olivia Chow defends steeper Toronto parking fines that take effect today
Some parking fines in Toronto will more than triple as of today in a move Mayor Olivia Chow says is necessary and not something she is willing to apologize for.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec proposes rate increases of 3 per cent next April
Hydro-Quebec is proposing rate increases of 3 per cent for its residential customers, 3.9 per cent for its commercial customers and 3.3 per cent for its large industrial customers, effective April 1, 2025.
-
More surprise strikes at Montreal hotels Thursday, Quebec-wide strike set for next week
New surprise strikes were called in Montreal hotels on Thursday, while several establishments in the province will be affected by a 'province-wide hotel strike' on Aug. 8.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK New mortgage rules kick in today. What is changing?
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
-
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
-
P.E.I. to demolish former site of Charlottetown outreach centre
The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.
London
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County crash
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
-
Stabbing in London leads to charges
Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Adelaide Street north and Hamilton Road, where they said two men who knew each other got in an argument over personal property.
-
Arrest made for hate motivated offences in Chatham-Kent
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.
Kitchener
-
Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County crash
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms funnel cloud a tornado
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area Wednesday.
N.L.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
-
After a harrowing rescue in the cold Atlantic, a fisherman wanted two things: A new guitar, and Nickelback tickets
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.