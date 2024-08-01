'Shut it down': Gastown business owners call for end to car-free pilot project

It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.

“Shut it down,” said Jackie Haliburton, owner of Angel of Vancouver. “First of all, through the construction and now through the first month of the pilot – it’s no different than the construction – (we’re) 22 per cent to 25 per cent down in business.”

Haliburton is one of several business owners coming forward to voice their frustration with the $1.3- million Water Street pilot project.

“People have given up on trying to get down into Gastown,” said Peter Buckley, president and CEO of Old Spaghetti Factory Canada. “The local market has given up. So yes, we’re seeing tourists, but we’re not seeing people at the same level that we’d historically see.”

Buckley tells CTV News business was down in July nearly 30 per cent, the slowest he’s seen since the pandemic.

“We typically would employ 140 people in this location at this time of the year. We’re down to 110. People who we’ve trained up, we’ve had to let go,” said Buckley.

The Gastown Business Improvement Society promoted free visitor parking at 151 W Cordova St. for July, and offered free bike valet services and specials for Gastown shoppers taking transit.

Still, business owners cited a lack of nearby parking as a deterrent for customers, particularly those with mobility issues.

“We have a lot of pregnant patients who are 40 weeks pregnant who prefer to Uber or get dropped off right out front, or drive or park right out front,” said Tedi Fisher, owner of The Nest Clinic. “Right now, it’s only been a problem.”

Fisher says her business has also seen an approximate 30 per cent decline and she’s exploring moving her clinic to another location.

City officials tell CTV News they’re gathering feedback from business owners and are aware of some of their concerns.

“The impact on businesses is a really important thing that we’re studying and trying to learn from,” said Rachel Magnusson, associate director of street activities for the City of Vancouver.

She says the project has also received positive feedback from visitors to the area.

“People who are visiting the Water Street pilot, 94 per cent are positive or somewhat positive about the experience, so that’s really great to hear,” said Magnusson. “Over the next year, year and a half, we’re going to be looking at options for a more permanent design to Water Street and a plan for the neighbourhood.”

The pilot project runs until the end of August.