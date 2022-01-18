Wondering which dairy alternative is best for the environment?

By now, the impacts of global warming are obvious. And as a result of that, we’re all looking for ways to decrease the size of our carbon footprint and to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. While there are many ways we can live more sustainably, a popular option is to adjust our diet to include more plant-based foods - like oat milk.

According to the Good Food Institute, oat milk performs very well on all sustainability metrics. Oat milk is a low emission, low water-use beverage. Oat milk products are made with oats grown in colder climates - like Canada and the northern US - which don’t depend on deforestation in developing countries.

Oats are a pretty miraculous food; they have very little impact on the environment, reduce soil erosion, and reduce the risk of plant diseases. But beyond just their environmental benefits, oats have plenty of nutritional and health benefits as well:

Oats are high in fibre, which is helpful for a healthy gut and digestion, and can help strengthen the immune system

They’re high in B vitamins thiamine and folate, which help your body process carbohydrates

Oats replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats, making it a very low-calorie dairy alternative - plus, oat milk contains no cholesterol!

Oak milk is also great for your bones, as it contains materials like potassium, magnesium and zinc, which help form and strengthen healthy bones

One company leading the way with dairy alternatives is a Vancouver-based company called bettermoo(d). Bettermoo(d) uses innovative technologies to develop its plant-based alternatives, using selected ingredients that best complement the specific dairy replacement product being formulated. All of bettermoo(d)'s products will incorporate the Company's secret blend of herbs The company’s first product launch, Moodrink, is an oat-based beverage that they say is as delicious as it is versatile.

When developing Moodrink, bettermoo(d) started with a secret blend of herbs and vegetables, mixed it with organic oats, and added healthy plant fats and vitamins to create a deliciously smooth drink that is creamy and low in sugar. It’s free of gluten, lactose, and dairy, and can be used as a dairy alternative in baking, cooking, cocktails, and more. And for the coffee fanatics, Moodrink is fully foamable, so it’s perfect for your morning lattes.

Bettermoo(d) even found support from iconic Canadian musician Bryan Adams. Adams is a long-time vegan, and after connecting with the company on Instagram, he agreed to join the company as a founding member to help grow and build its brand and product lines.

(Credit: bettermoo(d))

Beyond a traditional alternative to dairy milk, the company will also launch a variety of specialty flavours including vanilla, matcha, and chai, so you can level-up your drinks in an incredibly sustainable way. Bettermoo(d) are also working on launching: Moogurt (yogurt), better (butter),cheese, ice cream, sour cream and creme fraiche.

There’s no single solution to reversing the global effects of climate change, but making small changes like switching to dairy alternatives is a great place to start - and with innovative products like Moodrink, making that change has never been easier.

To learn more about Moodrink, visit bettermoo.com. You can order a free Moodrink test package to try it out for yourself.

