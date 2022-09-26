Woman struck with hammer during 'random attack,' Vancouver police say

A 33-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hammer during a "random attack" in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was walking with friends near Seymour and Pender streets Sunday evening when she was assaulted from behind by another woman.

"The suspect did not know the victim and didn’t have any previous contact with the group,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

"This random attack could have been much worse if bystanders hadn’t helped out by sheltering the victim and calling 911."

Responding officers arrested a 27-year-old suspect in the area and recovered a weapon described by police as a "small hammer." Shaundrea Janette Lynxleg has since been charged with assault with a weapon.

Authorities said the victim, a Coquitlam resident, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.