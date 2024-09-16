VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman stabbed last week has died: Surrey RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A woman who was stabbed in Surrey City Centre just over a week ago has died, local Mounties confirmed Monday.

    The victim was left unconscious in hospital after the Sunday, Sept. 8 incident.

    The Surrey RCMP says officers were called at 2:16 a.m. for a possible pedestrian strike near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, but it as determined she was actually suffering from stab wounds.

    A suspect was arrested the same day. Jennifer Kipp, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the case.

    Online court records indicate Kipp is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17. New charges have not been added to the file, and she remains in custody.

    “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this time,” the Surrey RCMP wrote.

