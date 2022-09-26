Woman slashed with a machete in Vancouver 'living in fear' after suspect granted bail

A woman who was the victim of a stranger attack in Vancouver told CTV News she’s now “living in fear” after the suspect in her case was granted bail.

In June, Casey Janulis was slashed on the back of her neck with a machete while loading luggage into a taxi. It happened on Father’s Day near the Hotel Empress on the Downtown Eastside.

Janulis has since moved to B.C.’s Interior, saying she “will never go back” to Vancouver again.

“Basically he did take my life away from me – I’m never going to be the same again,” she told CTV News in an interview Monday.

Janulis said she struggles with numb hands and is easily triggered when people come too close, even just to offer a high-five. The hardest hurdle is that she sometimes gets confused.

“It’s not easy to cope with your brain not working properly,” she said. “My survival is a struggle, a very, very large struggle.” Her friends have since helped her put together a GoFundMe to help with ongoing medical costs.

Last month, the Vancouver Police Department announced charges had been laid in connection with the attack. Kenneth Stephen Solowan, 37, is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Solowan has dozens of charges dating back to 2004, and in 2014 he was the subject of a public warning issued by the VPD when he failed to return to his halfway house. On Sept. 15, he was released on bail.

Janulis said when she learned the news she was furious.

“Why? Why? Why? Who is to answer for this? Why is he walking? How? How is this possible?” she said. “I’m living in fear. I’m lucky I can turn my neck but now I have to literally look over in fear.”

Last week, the provincial government released 28 recommendations after a four-and-a-half-month study into repeat offenders and random violence in B.C.

According to the report, stranger attacks in Vancouver have increased by 35 per cent in 2021/2022 compared to 2019/2020, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also stated that most suspects "had been apprehended previously under the Mental Health Act and most had been named as suspects or charged in previous violent crime incidents.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said three of the 28 recommendations will be the first priorities for government.