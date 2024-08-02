VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in Surrey rec centre washroom: RCMP

    Surrey RCMP
    Mounties are investigating a "brazen" sex assault inside a washroom stall at a community centre in South Surrey Wednesday morning.

    Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha told CTV News the assault occurred just after 8 a.m. at the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre on 24 Avenue.

    "The victim reported she had entered an accessible washroom when she was confronted by an unknown man," Mounties said in a news release Friday. "The man allegedly assaulted her and groped her before fleeing the stall after she alerted others."

    The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build. He was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and a black hat at the time, according to Mounties.

    Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is canvassing for CCTV video in the area.

    "The brazen nature of this incident is extremely concerning," Sangha said in the release. "If you were in the community centre and may have seen or heard something suspicious, we urge you to call the Surrey RCMP."

    Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-112116.

     

