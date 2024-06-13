VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman in sex trade violently assaulted on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police

    A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.

    Just after midnight on June 10, a man picked the woman up near the intersection of East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

    "The suspect assaulted the woman with a weapon, then pushed her out of the car near Oppenheimer Park. Two passersby came to the woman’s aid and called police," the statement says.

    "The woman is now recovering from her physical injuries."

    The man's identity is not known but he is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, and weighing 300 pounds. Police also say he has a "receding hairline" and was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants at the time of the alleged assault.

    The VPD is appealing for information in the case, while also telling those engaged in sex work to "be extra vigilant."

    Anyone who thinks they can assist the investigation is urged to call 604-717-0601.

