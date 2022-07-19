Woman in her 80s bear-sprayed on Downtown Eastside

Woman in her 80s bear-sprayed on Downtown Eastside

This screengrab from a video posted to YouTube shows first responders tending to a senior in Vancouver. Police have said she needed to be decontaminated after being bear sprayed on Monday, July 18, 2022. This screengrab from a video posted to YouTube shows first responders tending to a senior in Vancouver. Police have said she needed to be decontaminated after being bear sprayed on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener