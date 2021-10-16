Woman found unconscious and bleeding in Chilliwack after apparent hit-and-run, police say

Vancouver -

Mounties in Chilliwack are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman unconscious and bleeding in a ditch earlier this week to come forward.

The incident happened sometime before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, according to a news release from Chilliwack RCMP.

That's when officers were called to the 41700 block of Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road for a report that the woman had been found. Police said they believe the crash that caused the woman's injuries happened sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The 56-year-old Chilliwack resident was taken to hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition on Saturday, according to police.

Chilliwack RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are still investigating the scene where the woman was found, but said they've found evidence consistent with a hit-and-run.

Now, police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the area around the time it occurred to get in touch with them.

They're also asking the driver who hit the woman to come forward.

"If you were the driver of the vehicle involved in this collision, we would like to speak with you," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, in the news release.

"We are also asking members of the public that if they have a friend or family member who drives a vehicle with recent, unexplained damage to the front of their vehicle to contact us with any information they may have."

The non-emergency phone number for Chilliwack RCMP is 604-792-4611. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.