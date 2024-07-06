VANCOUVER
    • Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver

    Photo by CTV Vancouver's Pete Cline in Chopper 9 on Monday, June 4, 2018. Photo by CTV Vancouver's Pete Cline in Chopper 9 on Monday, June 4, 2018.
    A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.

    The individual went into medical distress due to a pre-existing health issue, Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News.

    “The cause of her death was not the result of a crime,” she wrote.

    According to police, the deceased was 65 years old.

    Visintin said the tragic incident happened before the Rolling Stones took the stage.

    CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and BC Place for more information.

