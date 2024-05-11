VANCOUVER
    • Woman attacked by bear on Squamish, B.C., trail

    Trailheads to the Squamish Estuary have been blocked off after a bear attack on Friday, May 10. (Image credit: District of Squamish/Facebook) Trailheads to the Squamish Estuary have been blocked off after a bear attack on Friday, May 10. (Image credit: District of Squamish/Facebook)
    A woman was attacked by a bear while walking her dog on a trail in Squamish, B.C., Friday night, conservation officers say.

    The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the dog ran off the trail south of Bailey Street into thick brush shortly after 8 p.m. That’s when the woman noticed two bear cubs.

    She “was suddenly charged and bitten by the sow,” or the mother bear, and then it ran off.

    The woman received medical attention and her injuries are not life-threatening, according to the BCCOS.

    Conservation officers went to the trail but didn’t find any bears. The service said officers will remain in the area on Saturday to investigate.

    All trails leading into the Squamish Estuary were closed off following the attack, the District of Squamish said in a social media post Saturday.

    The district asked people to stay out of the area.

    “The public is urged to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, ensuring pets are leashed and carrying bear spray,” the BCCOS wrote in a Saturday social media post.

    Conflicts with bears or aggressive bear behaviour can be reported to conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.

