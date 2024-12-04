Woman, 78, dies following head-on crash in Mission, B.C.

An elderly woman has died following a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Mission, B.C.

First responders were called to the incident in the 11600 block of Wilson Street, south of Dewdney Trunk Road, around 5 p.m., Mission RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Initial evidence shows the 78-year-old Mission woman, who was driving a grey Pontiac Wave, was travelling southbound when she crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a car in the northbound lane, say police.

The other driver, a 76-year-old woman in a grey Ford Escape, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is still unknown why the woman had begun driving into the opposite lane.

Wilson Street has since reopened after being closed Tuesday evening for Mission RCMP traffic officers and collision reconstructionists to examine the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the woman’s grey Pontiac Wave driving in the area of Wilson Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday, to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 24-14573.