With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays

If you are hoping to travel between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay aboard BC Ferries, you better have a made a reservation or expect some long delays. The ferry service is down three vessels this weekend.

Not all people who tried to get a reservation on one of the vessels that is in service were successful.

“Three days ago, I looked for a reservation and it was booked for the whole week,” said Chris Thomas, who was hoping to make in to Bellingham from Victoria on Friday.

Unable to secure a reservation, Chris and friend Karen arrived at the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal Friday morning at 9 a.m. They were told they may get on the 5 p.m. sailing.

“If we’re lucky, she said,” said Chris.

For those who could make a reservation, it was smooth sailing.

On Thursday, all sailings on the route in both directions were at capacity before 2:30 p.m.

Friday was much of the same, as BC Ferries' largest vessel is in for repairs.

“The Spirit of Vancouver Island is currently out of service in dry dock. We need to make repairs to a ballast tank,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs at BC Ferries.

Adding to the vessel shortage, the Coastal Renaissance is out of service for a number two rotor repair, and the Queen of New Westminster is in dry dock for scheduled maintenance.

In place of the Spirit of Vancouver Island, a smaller coastal class vessel is being utilized.

“They are operating on a vessel with less capacity and they are operating with one vessel less as well,” said Eric McNelly, provincial president of the BC Ferries Marine Workers Union.

McNeely says it’s been a rough two summers for the ferry service, with reservations filling up, leaving little space on board for stand-by traffic.

BC Ferries says about 80 per cent of its passengers on major routes make reservations for travel.

“My understanding is the amount of deck space available for reservations is determined by management, and that can fluctuate,” said McNeely. “So it could be higher than 80 per cent and it could be lower than 80 per cent.”

Jonathon Cox also had no luck on Thursday making a reservation, so on Friday, in a pinch, needing to get off the island, he bought an assured loading pass for $175.

It was the only option he had left.

“So now I’m paying a premium to get on,” said Cox, who was able to get on the 1 p.m. sailing.

With sailings running every two hours and reservations filling up, delays are expected throughout the weekend.

BC Ferries recommends being a walk-on passenger if possible to ensure you make it to your destination, and even then, a reservation in recommended.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island is expected to be back in service by next Thursday.