BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day

    Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.

    Shortly before 2 p.m., all of the day's remaining sailings on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route were sold out, as was Friday's first sailing.

    For travellers heading the other direction, the situation was only slightly better. Thursday sailings sold out shortly after 2 p.m., and standby traffic was being ticketed for the following day's 7 a.m. departure, according to the BC Ferries website

    Other major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were flowing more freely Thursday, with space on evening sailings still available in both directions between Tsawwassen and Duke Point and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay. 

    BC Ferries says 80 per cent of its customers on major routes make reservations at peak times. Reserved traffic was unaffected by Thursday's multi-sailing waits. 

    The busier-than-usual traffic on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route is a byproduct of the ongoing repairs to the Spirit of Vancouver Island, which was taken out of service on Tuesday to address a crack in the aft ballast tank, according to BC Ferries. 

    A total of 10 round-trip sailings that would normally have operated on the route between Oct. 10 and 18 have been cancelled as a result of the maintenance, including two round trips that would have been scheduled for Thursday.

    "Additional sailings are not possible as a relief vessel is not available," said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, in an email to CTV News.

    She added that "overloads" are expected on the route throughout the week, particularly on Friday and Sunday.

    "Customers are strongly advised to make reservations during this time, travel as a foot passenger or travel on one of the other two Vancouver Island routes," Marshall said.

    The Spirit of Vancouver Island is expected to return to service next Thursday, Oct. 19. 

