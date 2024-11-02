Winter storm warning in effect for B.C. mountain passes

A winter storm warning is in effect for B.C.’s mountain passes, where “rapidly accumulating snow” is expected starting early Monday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The warning covers the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, where between 20 and 35 centimetres of snow is in the forecast.

The weather agency is urging drivers to prepare for “rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow creating near zero visibilities and treacherous driving conditions.”

Monday's predicted snowfall comes on the heels of another storm that brought snow to the mountain passes Friday and Saturday.

Winter tires have been mandatory on these routes, and other highways, since Oct 1.