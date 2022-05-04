Windowless room barely larger than a twin mattress renting for $750 a month in downtown Vancouver
It fits a twin-sized mattress and a night stand, and it will cost nearly $800 to rent.
A Craigslist ad posted this week advertises that a "small room" in a condo is available June 1 in downtown Vancouver.
"The den is a bit small but the apartment is big," the ad reads.
The window-less den is used as a bedroom and it seems to serve its purpose, as it just fits a mattress for one person in the narrow space.
The rest of the condo is shared with two roommates. It costs $750 a month, not including internet and utilities.
The highrise is located above the Granville Skytrain Station and boasts of its location and amenities.
The ad highlights the compromise some renters are willing to make in a rental market with high prices and limited supply.
"You're trading off privacy and space for cash," said Tom Davidoff, an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business. "It's a terrific location in a place where there's not enough homes. It's an indicator that high prices are forcing people to make sacrifices – and no windows, and probably not great ventilation, and lousy privacy is a sacrifice people have to make."
Other furnished rooms in the downtown area are advertised between $1,000 and $1,550, so the den for $750 may be appealing for some.
Erika Ohashi, an international student from Japan, said she responded to more than 70 ads and will soon be moving into a room similar in size for $1,100 a month.
"It's enough for me because it's big enough to sleep and stay safe, so it's good," she said, giving a thumbs up.
Advocates for renters said there is a desperate need for affordable housing.
"We need to look at public investment in public and social housing, investment in incentivizing other non market housing types like housing co-ops, things that make sure we don't just get more units on the market but actual affordable units available," said Robert Patterson, a lawyer at the Tenants Resource and Advisory Centre.
Until that happens, the cost to rent will likely continue to climb, said Davidoff.
"Mortgage payments have gotten more expensive, so making payments on a home is going to get worse. And I would presume unless something dramatic changes in the economy and with respect to general migration patterns, I think the rental market is going to get worse here too," he said.
CTV News contacted the person who posted the Craigslist ad for an interview but did not hear back by deadline.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
BREAKING | Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to girl as young as four years old, police say
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Toronto home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.
Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
Vancouver Island
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds celebrate Star Wars day
May 4 is the day Star Wars fans celebrate everything about the franchise, and it turns out members of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team include themselves in that group.
-
Search for missing woman on Vancouver Island continues
The search for a missing woman who arrived on Vancouver Island from Regina last week is ongoing, police say.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 930
WATCH LIVE AT 930 | Alberta to announce details of contract for Springbank off-stream reservoir construction
Premier Jason Kenney and other provincial officials will provide details on Thursday about the awarding of a contract for construction of the Springbank off-stream reservoir project.
-
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
-
Man killed in southeast Calgary crash identified
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in southeast Calgary Tuesday has arrived in the city, and are asking for support to help bring his remains home to Ontario.
Edmonton
-
'This is going to be a party': Garth Brooks excited to return to Edmonton for stadium show
Country music star Garth Brooks joined CTV Morning Live Thursday morning ahead of his Edmonton show in June.
-
Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2
Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cooldown starts tomorrow
Edmonton has a good chance to hit 20 C for the second time in 2022. But, just like the last time we hit 20 in early April, we'll follow it up with a cooling trend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to girl as young as four years old, police say
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Toronto home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario decrease to 1,676, another 32 deaths reported
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has dropped to 1,676 as the province reports another 32 deaths due to the disease.
-
Ontario NDP promises provincial dental plan that would 'mesh' with federal one
The Ontario NDP is promising free or low-cost dental care for all low- and middle-income families if elected next month.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
Quebec COVID-19 absences in health-care settings rise above 7,500, hospitalizations drop
More health-care workers were absent from work while undergoing COVID-19 isolation, according to Quebec public health, which raised the tally to 7,506.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
Winnipeg
-
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
Province announces funding to bolster Folklorama pavilions, lower some admission costs
The Manitoba government is spending $400,000 to support Folklorama pavilions and offset some admission prices at this summer’s festival.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Regina
-
Roe v. Wade highlights disparities in women's health services across Sask.
In the wake of the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to abortion and other women’s health services south of the border, Saskatchewan felt the effects of a reignited conversation regarding the issue.
-
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
-
Regina police conducting special teams training at Mosaic Stadium
The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be conducting special training for its SWAT unit at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Announcement about Halifax, Moncton bid for World Junior Hockey Championship expected today
It appears the World Junior Hockey Championship is returning to the Maritimes. CTV News has learned an announcement by Hockey Canada is expected later today.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
London
-
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
-
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
-
London, Ont. woman goes 'all in' for lotto prize
A London, Ont. woman went “all in” to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth just over $113,000.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
-
North Bay troops gear up for battle in OHL playoffs
A nine-day furlough has left the North Bay Battalion ready for the team’s next on-ice confrontation which begins on home ice Friday at Memorial Gardens.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers win game 7 overtime thriller, move on to next round
The Kitchener Rangers have pulled off the upset and are onto the next round of the OHL playoffs.
-
Ontario Greens pledge to build 160,000 affordable rental units
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner says if elected, his party will work with co-op and non-profit housing providers to build 160,000 affordable rental homes in the province.
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.