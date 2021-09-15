Wind gusting to 70 km/h expected in Metro Vancouver, weather statement warns

Vancouver -

A cold front crossing southern B.C. prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver Wednesday.

Environment Canada says gusts ranging between 50 and 70 km/h are expected starting in the morning and lasting through the evening.

"The strongest winds are expected near the Strait of Georgia. These winds will persist through the afternoon and ease tonight," Environment Canada's statement warns.

"These winds may toss small loose objects, or cause small tree branches to break."

The statement was issued for Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands and Howe Sound. As of 7 a.m., no warnings or notices were posted by BC Ferries of impacts to sailings.

Besides wind, Vancouver is expected to see mostly sun throughout the day Wednesday. Highs are predicted to reach 17 C and dip to 9 C overnight.

Thursday is also expected to be sunny, but there might be periods of rain heading into Friday. After that, Environment Canada's forecast shows, the area is in for at least five straight days of wet weather.