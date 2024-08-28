Wildfires continue to drop in B.C., just over 40 blazes burning out of control

The number of out-of-control wildfires continues to drop in British Columbia on the heels of a cold front bringing rain and fall-like temperatures to many areas.

About 280 blazes remain active across the province with 15 per cent or just over 40 of those fires classified as burning out of control.

That's down from more than 100 out-of-control fires last week.

None of the current blazes are considered "wildfires of note," a designation issued when a fire is highly visible or poses a threat to people or infrastructure.

B.C. government officials are set to provide an update on the wildfire and drought situation in the province later today.

Campfire bans are lifting in many regions starting at noon, though other kinds of open burning continue to be prohibited in most areas and the BC Wildfire Service is urging people to stay diligent in controlling their campfires.

Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris, they must have sufficient water available to douse the fire, and they must never leave the flames unattended, the service says in a social media post.

A campfire is any fire that's no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide. Anything larger is considered a Category 2 open fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.