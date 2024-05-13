Wildfires burning in northeastern B.C. lead to air quality advisory

Wildfires burning in the northeastern part of B.C. led to an air quality advisory for the region.

A smoky skies bulletin was issued by the province on Sunday, with those in the area surrounding Fort Nelson being warned wildfire smoke is likely to impact air quality for at least 24 to 48 hours.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke," the air quality advisory from Environment Canada said.

Conditions in the area worsened over the weekend due to the Parker Lake fire, which prompted an evacuation order for all of Fort Nelson and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation. The fire, which sparked on Friday, was last measured at 5,280 hectares. Multiple other out-of-control wildfires are burning in the region as well.

People with existing health conditions like lung and heart disease as well as pregnant people, older adults, children and people who work outside are being warned they may have a higher risk of experiencing health effects from wildfire smoke.

"Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell," Environment Canada's advisory says. "Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice."

Those living in a region impacted by wildfire smoke are also advised to reduce sources of indoor air pollution by avoiding smoking, vaping, burning candles, frying food, vacuuming and using wood stoves inside their homes.

"People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke," the advisory states. "Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke."