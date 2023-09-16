Wildfire prompts evacuation order, state of emergency on Sunshine Coast

An evacuation order has been issued for seven properties on the Sunshine Coast and a state of local emergency has been declared due to an out of control wildfire.

The 231-hectare Clowhom Lake wildfire is burning north of Sechelt and west of Squamish in a rural area of the Sunshine Coast Regional District's electoral area B.

The seven properties on evacuation order are located along the west shores of Clowhom Lake and the Salmon Inlet. Five other properties in the area are on evacuation alert.

A map of the order and alert can be found on the regional district's website.

“It is important for people to abide by evacuation orders,” said Rob Michael, director of the SCRD's Emergency Operations Centre.

“Structure protection is also being implemented for properties within the alert area.”

The BC Wildfire Service website indicates the lightning-caused fire has been burning since Aug. 29, but an update issued Saturday attributes the recent imposition of evacuation orders and alerts to an "inflow/outflow weather pattern."

"Stronger sustained winds are expected over the weekend," the service's statement reads. "BCWS is aware of the incoming weather and has increased preparatory levels in advance of this event."

BC Hydro infrastructure, including a dam, are located near the area where the fire is burning, but the wildfire service says those structures are "not immediately threatened" by the blaze.