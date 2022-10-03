Wildfire crews warn civilian drone flown over out-of-control blaze in B.C. park was 'strictly prohibited'

An out-of-control wildfire burning in a Metro Vancouver regional park led to a warning from crews that members of the public – including drone operators – should stay away.

In an update about the blaze Sunday, officials reminded residents that the use of drones over an active wildfire is "strictly prohibited" after one was spotted in the area Saturday night.

"The use of drones impedes operations and puts firefighters and pilots at risk," BC Wildfire Service said in a social media post.

On Saturday morning, a brush fire was reported in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Regional Park. By Sunday afternoon, the fire measured approximately 12 hectares and the park was closed to visitors.

"The location of the fire is on extremely steep and challenging terrain, requiring both ground and air support," an update from Metro Vancouver Regional Parks posted Sunday says.

"The safety of residents and fire crews is critically important and remains the top priority. Currently, there is no concern for evacuation for residents, no disruptions anticipated for nearby schools, and no structures are at risk. Crews will continue to attentively monitor the fire through the night."

Aerial operations were expected to begin again at first light Monday.

BCWS says it's believed the fire is human-caused.