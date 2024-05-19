B.C. RCMP appeal for information in decades-old triple murder
Mounties in B.C. renewed an appeal Sunday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a triple murder more than 25 years ago.
Kevin Louis Vermette is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and was last seen on July 12, 1997 – the day four young men were shot with a shot gun, three fatally, at a campsite near Kitimat, in northern B.C. Vermette is “believed to be responsible,” according to authorities.
“He abandoned his vehicle at his motel residence and fled on foot into the mountain wilderness with his black labrador dog. He has not been seen since,” the RCMP’s website says.
Vermette should be considered armed and dangerous and is now 70 years old.
“His appearance is expected to have changed significantly. Any information as to his whereabouts is being requested by the RCMP to aid in the ongoing investigation,” Sunday’s statement, which incuded a sketch, said.
Vermette has several tattoos, including one of a cat on his upper right arm with the word “Lucky” below it and a coyote and moon and a dagger through a red rose on his left arm.
Asked if there was a particular reason the RCMP issued a media release at this time, a spokesperson said it was “renewed as a matter of practice.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. Peple who provide tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Helicopter carrying Iran's president found by rescue teams: Iran official
Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which had crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran the day before.
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
What do we know so far about the mysterious crash of the helicopter carrying Iran's president?
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Toxic drugs circulating in northeastern Ont., police say
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
-
RCMP warn of grandparent scams targeting Westlock, Morinville residents
RCMP are issuing a warning after a string of scams aimed at residents in Westlock and the surrounding area.
-
UCP constituency youth event sparks controversy online over age range
An Alberta RCMP officer was one of many who raised concern online over the age range at an upcoming UCP constituency youth event.
Calgary
-
Cell phone use and testing motions pass at Alberta Teachers’ Association General Assembly
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
-
Calgary Transit offers free ride for road runners
Calgary transit will be free for runners next Sunday morning.
-
What do we know so far about the mysterious crash of the helicopter carrying Iran's president?
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Lethbridge
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
-
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Winnipeg
-
Mixed emotions as wildfire evacuees are allowed to return home
Evacuees from Cranberry Portage were allowed to return home Sunday after hundreds were evacuated due to a major wildfire threatening the area.
-
Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash
A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Toronto
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out in the Port Lands: Toronto fire
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) rushed to the city’s Port Lands area early Sunday afternoon after a large, smoky fire broke out near Cherry Beach.
-
Police searching for suspect after daylight shooting in Ajax
Police are searching for a suspect after a daylight shooting in Ajax.
Montreal
-
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Two men, 18 and 20, charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death in St. Henri: Montreal police
Two young men, 18 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, who was killed on Saturday.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Runners get ready to 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Put your running shoes on, as marathoners in Halifax are getting ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Fishing tournament in Saint John lures in anglers from all across the region
The second annual Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Open had 77 boats competing, with a youth fishing derby also introduced this year to give young anglers a try at tournament fishing
-
Nova Scotia byelection vote set for Tuesday in riding formerly held by popular Tory
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia provincial electoral district of Pictou West are ready to go to the polls Tuesday in a riding that voted decisively Tory in the 2021 provincial election.
London
-
Vehicle submerged in Sarnia Bay
Sarnia Police, assisted by Lambton EMS, are investigating after a car ended up in the Sarnia Bay.
-
As missing St. Thomas, Ont. man turns 35, family still hopeful he’ll be found
Kyle Hancock turned 35 Friday, however his family wasn’t able to celebrate with their loved one.
-
Damian Warner wins 8th Gotzis Decathlon at age 34
Damian Warner has done it again. The 34 year old from London, Ont. won the renowned Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria for the eighth time Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.
-
What's closed for Victoria Day in Waterloo Region
Before you head out the door Monday, see what's open and closed for Victoria Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Toxic drugs circulating in northeastern Ont., police say
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Timmins police offering online reporting, auctions
The Timmins Police Service announced last week the launch of Online Incident Reporting, a new software platform that allows residents to report non-emergency situations anytime, from anywhere and that is moving from in-person to online auctions.
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.