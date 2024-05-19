B.C. RCMP appeal for information in decades-old triple murder

Mounties in B.C. renewed an appeal Sunday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a triple murder more than 25 years ago.

Kevin Louis Vermette is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and was last seen on July 12, 1997 – the day four young men were shot with a shot gun, three fatally, at a campsite near Kitimat, in northern B.C. Vermette is “believed to be responsible,” according to authorities.

“He abandoned his vehicle at his motel residence and fled on foot into the mountain wilderness with his black labrador dog. He has not been seen since,” the RCMP’s website says.

Vermette should be considered armed and dangerous and is now 70 years old.

“His appearance is expected to have changed significantly. Any information as to his whereabouts is being requested by the RCMP to aid in the ongoing investigation,” Sunday’s statement, which incuded a sketch, said.

Vermette has several tattoos, including one of a cat on his upper right arm with the word “Lucky” below it and a coyote and moon and a dagger through a red rose on his left arm.

Asked if there was a particular reason the RCMP issued a media release at this time, a spokesperson said it was “renewed as a matter of practice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. Peple who provide tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.