This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air Quality Health Index, designed to help people understand health risks associated with contaminated air, was closely watched under hazy, orange skies that stretched beyond the Canada-U.S. border.
But the AQHI, measured on a scale from one to 10+, was not calculated the same way in all provinces and some people were unsure how index values applied to their daily activities.
Environment Canada hopes several changes being made this year will improve how air quality-related health risks are communicated and understood by the public.
One of those changes is to the department’s go-to website for weather conditions and warnings across the country: weather.gc.ca. Users can now toggle between different layers of active alerts and display only those related to air quality if that’s their main concern. Detailed air quality warnings are also listed under a separate tab.
When the AQHI exceeds 10 due to wildfire smoke — indicating a “very high” health risk — affected areas appear red on the map.
A new type of air quality advisory will also be issued to warn of potentially worsening health effects and urge people to seriously consider cancelling outdoor events, said Celine Audette, manager of health and air quality forecast services at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
This change was prompted by a “record number” of AQHI 10+ scores during last year’s wildfire season, she said in a phone interview.
That level “exceeds any kind of air quality objective across the world,” Audette said. “It was the worst air quality in Canada, worse than India.”
She said the aim of the stronger advisory language on especially smoky days is to better inform people and help prevent health issues.
That’s also the goal of another, more complex, change that occurred last week.
Audette said Ontario and Alberta have now joined most other provinces in using the federal government's enhanced version of the AQHI, which measures the levels of fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 in the air on an hourly basis.
PM 2.5 comes from a wide range of sources, including power plants and vehicles, and it’s a particularly harmful component of wildfire smoke that can travel deep into a person’s lungs and cause or exacerbate health complications.
For years, the “classic” version of the AQHI measured a three-hour rolling average of common air pollutants: ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide and PM 2.5.
But British Columbia changed this after realizing the index did not reflect PM 2.5 spikes caused by wildfires and would display low scores even as plumes of smoked rolled in.
Environment Canada has adopted the B.C. model and now runs two parallel calculations: the rolling average of the three air pollutants and the hourly PM 2.5 levels. The AQHI score the public sees is based on whichever measure is higher.
“I think people will see a big difference,” Audette said of the switch.
“In the period of wildfire smoke, if the plume is increasing in your area, you'll see a difference (in AQHI levels) every hour.”
She said that means a summer program or daycare provider, for example, can quickly adjust kids’ outdoor schedules, and people with asthma can more accurately assess their risks throughout the day if they plan to be outside.
People who want to closely monitor the AQHI in their area can also download the WeatherCAN app and set up custom notifications, she added.
Quebec will continue to rely on its own Info-Smog air quality forecast and warning program, which works well for the province, Audette said.
She said the general health advice during wildfire season remains the same. Everyone should pay attention to air quality advisories in their region and take precautions when AQHI values start to climb.
A rating of 1-3 is low risk, 4-6 is moderate risk, 7-10 is high risk and over 10 is very high risk.
But at-risk groups – including people with respiratory or heart conditions, those who are pregnant, children and the elderly – may feel the effects of smoke and air pollution at moderate levels. When that happens, they should stay indoors as much as possible until the smoke dissipates and wear a well-fitted N95 face mask if they must venture outside, Audette said.
“About 60 per cent of the population is considered at-risk,” she said but noted that air quality advisories are meant to inform, not “scare people.”
“We don't want people to be stressed. They need to also take care of their mental health.”
One expert at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said it’s important to put Canada’s air pollution spikes into perspective because the stress and anxiety induced by smoky skies can be more harmful to human health than the smoke itself.
“For the most part, we have excellent air quality in Canada,” Sarah Henderson, the scientific director of environmental health services, said in a phone interview.
“There are folks in the world who live in conditions like we experienced last year, day in and day out throughout their lives because they live in highly polluted cities. And, you know, they still can live long, happy, healthy lives.”
Henderson said air pollution is one of “many, many risk factors” that affect our health and while it’s important to reduce our exposure to wildfire smoke, we shouldn’t panic and eliminate “all of the other good things in our lives because it's smoky outside.”
“I never want anyone to panic about wildfire smoke. I want them to take it seriously,” she said. “I want them to look at ways that they can reduce exposure in their lives.”
Henderson said staying inside all summer is not the answer for most people. Healthy adults can take simple measures such as masking up on smoky days, she said. If air quality is not ideal, children can still participate in non-strenuous outdoor activities as long as they’re being monitored, she added.
Since wildfire smoke can easily penetrate indoor spaces, people who have chronic respiratory conditions or are pregnant should have a plan that keeps the air in their homes clean, Henderson said. Portable air cleaners and high-efficiency filters can help.
"I want to get to the point where smoke doesn't cause people such distress as it does now,” she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash at moment of high tensions in Mideast
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.
Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defence presses key hush money trial witness
Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted Monday to jurors in the Republican's hush money trial that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company as defence lawyers seized on the star witness' misdeeds to attack his credibility.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
Almost 2 months after it destroyed Baltimore's Key Bridge, the Dali cargo ship has been moved
The cargo ship Dali is being moved from the site of its catastrophic collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in a crucial step toward fully reopening the busy Port of Baltimore.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: coach
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
-
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
Calgary
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Teen missing in Airdrie, Alta.; police asking for public assistance
Mounties out of Airdrie need your help in their search for a youth missing since Saturday.
-
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
Lethbridge
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
-
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Regina firefighters rescue patient from inside garbage truck
It's not a call that's made often, but Regina fire crews helped rescue someone from inside a garbage truck on Monday morning.
-
Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Thousands from Saskatoon Sikh community celebrate annual Nagar Kirtan parade
The Sikh culture in Saskatoon is growing, and the massive turnout at the Nagar Kirtan parade on Sunday put the strength of their community on full display, as thousands walked up a span of Attridge Drive.
-
Missing 85-year-old rural Sask. man found dead
An 85-year-old man reported missing around Choiceland, Sask. on Saturday has been found dead.
Toronto
-
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
-
Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
Montreal
-
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
-
Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
-
Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
Ottawa
-
St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo
The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above both rail platforms.
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Runners 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Thousands in Halifax strapped on their running shoes over the weekend, as marathoners in Halifax were ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Nova Scotia byelection vote set for Tuesday in riding formerly held by popular Tory
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia provincial electoral district of Pictou West are ready to go to the polls Tuesday in a riding that voted decisively Tory in the 2021 provincial election.
-
25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business
New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.
London
-
'I’m fired up': London, Ont. golfer Cam Kellett earns berth into RBC Canadian Open
Cam Kellett of London, Ont. is about to play his first ever PGA Tour event.
-
Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
-
London police seeking missing 14-year-old boy
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Kitchener
-
Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a person in connection to a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 crash kills northern Ontario motorcycle driver
A 33-year-old from Espanola was killed Sunday following a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144.
-
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
-
Suspect enters Sault police cruiser, challenges officers to fight
A 24-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following a bizarre incident in which the suspect got themselves in trouble when police were in the area for another call.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.