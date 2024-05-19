Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: coach

The Vancouver Canucks will be without star winger Brock Boeser for the decisive Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

Head coach Rick Tocchet says the 27-year-old right-winger is being evaluated and won't be available for the final game of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Tocchet declined to speak about the nature of Boeser's injury, but reports emerged Sunday that he would miss the game due to a non-life-threatening blood clotting issue.

Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during the regular-season campaign.

He logged 18 minutes 40 seconds in ice time during Vancouver's 5-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 6 on Saturday, and did not appear to be dealing with any injuries when he spoke with reporters after the game.

The winner of tonight's game will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final starting Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2024.