Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says

Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.

The ongoing investigation into the April 28 incident that abruptly shuttered all of the chain’s 79 stores has revealed that some corporate files that contain employee information were impacted, a statement sent to CTV News Sunday says.

“At this time, we are not yet able to provide any specifics on the nature or extent of employee personal information potentially impacted, as we are in the process of reviewing the impacted data,” it reads.

All employees have been notified and the company is providing them with free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for two years. The “relevant” privacy commissioners have also been notified, the statement says. There is still no indication that customer files or information was compromised, it continues, adding that if that changes “we will notify affected individuals in accordance with privacy laws.”

All of the company’s stores reopened on May 7, however, customers who need prescriptions filled or refilled are still being warned to expect delays due to a backlog.