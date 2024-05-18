Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Francis Silva watches the blood flow through a straw-like tube in his left arm to a dialysis machine where it's cleaned of toxins and returned to his body through a second tube.
The 60-year-old chef endures the four-hour process every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at St. Paul's Hospital where a 42-bed unit is dedicated to lifesaving hemodialysis but is also the source of a significant amount of medical waste that a group of nephrologists wants to curb across the country.
"Last year when I had a heart operation, it just got worse," Silva said of his kidney problems, for which he tried to find a bright side. "I need the rest. I've been standing for eight hours."
Down the hall, carts are loaded with blue plastic bins full of dialysis supplies that include plastic tubing in plastic and paper packaging. A supply room contains plastic jugs of solution that will be mixed with purified water and piped into the dialysis machines lined up against a wall.
A nearby room is stocked with boxes of more supplies including plastic saline bags — at least two per patient for each dialysis session.
Patient care manager Laila Aparicio points to a garbage bin filled with blood-contaminated tubing, which makes up a large volume of the clinic's biohazardous waste.
“We came here about 10 minutes ago and it was empty,” Aparicio said. "It would be awesome if we were able to decrease that as much as possible to reduce the environmental impact," she said of the waste that patients do not see.
In another room, hoses in the wall pump hundreds of litres of purified water into a dialysis machine where it is mixed with electrolyte solutions. Toxins from blood are removed, as is excess water from a patient's body, and the wastewater is piped into the city's sewer system.
"Downstairs, there are huge tanks, three of them, that provide highly purified water, lots of it," said Aparicio.
The clinic does about 800 dialysis treatments a week, with two nurses assigned to each patient.
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
"A single hemodialysis treatment’s carbon emissions are comparable to that of an average vehicle driven 100 kilometres," said Stigant.
She said more than 20,000 patients in Canada undergo the therapy. There are no established recycling programs for dialysis or medical waste in Canada, she added.
Biohazardous waste, including tubing in some cases, as well as blood-soaked gauze, is sent to a facility to be autoclaved — sterilized with high temperature steam — and then shredded and landfilled, Stigant said.
The Canadian Society of Nephrology has a planning committee to find ways to reduce waste. One goal is to develop a carbon footprint calculator to collect data on the environmental impact of kidney care.
Stigant, the committee's inaugural chair, said kidney diseases are on the rise, producing more waste that contributes to climate change. In turn, climate change can increase the risk of kidney diseases, since dehydration during extreme heat is especially risky for vulnerable populations.
"There's a global environmental evolution in nephrology and kidney care. And it's huge work, not just for nephrologists. It's for administrators, it's for funders of the system, it's for patients to be involved in, it's for industry as well," she said.
"We believe that we need a redesign of the systems that we're using in kidney care, in part because no patient wants to be on dialysis. They're tethered to a machine."
She said it's crucial to promote healthy living to prevent conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes, which are most commonly associated with kidney diseases. Early diagnosis is also important because by the time symptoms develop, a patient has likely lost 80 per cent of their kidney function, added Stigant, medical lead for planetary health at BC Renal, the agency responsible for kidney care in British Columbia.
Greater access to kidney transplants is also key, before patients end up needing dialysis, Stigant said. "Their general well-being, their outcome, is also what's best for the environment."
Patients who have dialysis at home with supplies that are typically shipped to them once a month must put their plastic and cardboard waste at the curbside, and that could include blood-soaked material, said Stigant. She said some patients pay municipalities for extra bags or take their garbage to a relative's home.
"When people come in for their home dialysis training, they'll say, 'What about all this garbage? Does this all get thrown away?' '' she said.
"They find the waste embarrassing, they find it very costly to deal with. And that's something that the system hasn't, to date, reimbursed."
One of Stigant's patients burns the waste produced by his peritoneal dialysis — another form of therapy for kidney failure in which a catheter is inserted into the abdominal cavity, or peritoneum. It can be done daily and produces smaller but still challenging amounts of waste.
"He lives in a rural area and there's no garbage collection. He's an elderly man and so it's too burdensome for him to sort it into recyclable and non-recyclable."
Home-based peritoneal dialysis generates 211,000 kilograms of recyclable polypropylene plastic, or PVC, annually in Canada, along with 55,600 kilograms of recyclable polypropylene, the thin peel-away plastic, according to a study Stigant co-authored and published last November in Kidney International Reports.
Stigant said that in Australia, recyclable plastic items are picked up each time peritoneal dialysis supplies are delivered.
"This is something we would love to implement locally."
"We're really in our infancy of managing the waste properly. But it has to involve reducing the burgeoning number of people with disease risk factors and even those living with impaired kidney function. The world is facing this very rapidly increasing condition."
Nancy Verdin, a home dialysis patient in Red Deer, Alta., is a member of the nephrologists' sustainability committee and said she struggles with the large amount of waste from hemodialysis she's received for 26 years.
The 63-year-old who's had three failed kidney transplants said some of the waste can't be recycled in her city because it accepts only numbered plastics.
"I have to separately package and then decide, am I going to pay the shipping costs to send it to Edmonton?" she said of more recycling options there.
"I don't drive any more. So that means I have to get someone to help me take it to a delivery site. And everything costs money."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
VIA Rail service delayed for hours due to suspicious package investigation in Kingston, Ont.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Jesus is their saviour, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Woman slashes attacker with seatbelt cutter in Edmonton road rage incident Friday: EPS
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Oilers to start Stuart Skinner in net for must-win Game 6 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers will start Stuart Skinner in net Saturday for a must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
Calgary
-
Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
-
Calgary Transit doing work on Blue and Red lines over long weekend
Calgary Transit is taking the long weekend to do some maintenance and preventative work on both the Blue and Red lines, causing a number of disruptions for light rail riders.
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
-
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
Winnipeg
-
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
'They can start walking': Robotics company helping children with mobility issues take steps forward
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
-
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Regina
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
-
Former Royal Regina Rifle troop member honoured with official headstone marking
Family members and military officials gathered Friday in Swift Current for one final salute to a former Royal Regina Rifle troop member.
-
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Saskatoon
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
Toronto
-
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
-
Man fatally shot in car outside house in Brampton
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
-
Police release photo of suspect who allegedly smashed windows, doors of North York synagogue
Toronto police have released a photo of an individual suspected of smashing windows and glass doors of a North York synagogue on Friday, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.
Montreal
-
Montreal businessman writes scathing letter to government to care for homeless population
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
-
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Saturday, May 18, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, May 18, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman says she no longer feels safe after hijab pulled at Israel flag raising
The Ottawa Police Service says its hate crime unit is investigating a reported hijab-pulling incident at a flag-raising ceremony for Israel’s Independence Day in front of city hall earlier this week.
-
VIA Rail service delayed for hours due to suspicious package investigation in Kingston, Ont.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
G2 driver facing stunt driving charges after speeding to 154 km/h on Hwy. 417
An Ottawa driver is facing stunt charges after speeding to just under 55 km/h over the speed limit in the city's west end.
Atlantic
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
-
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
-
Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
London
-
London Knights celebrate OHL Championship with hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens
There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.
-
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
-
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Three people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
-
Event in New Hamburg Ont. trains dogs to detect human remains
A farm in New Hamburg became the training grounds for the event teaching dogs and their owners advanced tracking and detection skills.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.