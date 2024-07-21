Wildfire could close Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon could be closed on short notice due to wildfires, officials warned again Sunday.
A travel advisory remains in effect between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, with the province suggesting drivers exercise caution, use alternate routes, and prepare for the route to be suddenly shut down.
The lightning-caused Shetland Creek wildfire, which sparked 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge experienced “significant growth” overnight, according to a Sunday morning update to the BC Wildfire Service’s online dashboard. It is now estimated at 150 square kilometres.
“The fire remains west of Highway 1 at this time and the travel corridor will remain open until it is no longer deemed safe to travel on,” the BCWS said.
A number of evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and the fast-growing fire has destroyed an as-yet-unknown number of structures.
Hotter, drier conditions Sunday are expected to increase fire activity.
There are 120 firefighters assigned to the blaze, 10 helicopters battling it from the air, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed. Overnight, a crew of nearly two dozen worked to protect at-risk structures, according to the BCWS.
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Read Biden's full text announcing the end to his reelection campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump. He announced his decision in a letter posted on social media. Read the full text.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Even if your kids roll their eyes, keep making jokes, research says
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
How to protect yourself from West Nile virus
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Second B.C. university issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
-
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
-
Police cleared in falling death of man during attempted arrest in 2020: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared four Edmonton police officers in the death of a man who fell from a fourth-floor balcony in 2020.
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
-
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.
-
'We’re in bidding wars': Low inventory for home buyers, sellers market in Saskatchewan
If you are thinking of purchasing a new home, you may be shocked by the number of available houses on the market.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Wildfire smoke engulfs Saskatoon as over 100 active fires burning in Sask.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Scarborough
A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Young people around the world are swapping clothes to save the environment
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
Fatal vehicle fire leaves man dead in Stittsville, Ont.
Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Child, three others seriously injured following single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
-
'Made crazy flights to be here': Warframe fans travel to London, Ont. from around the world.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Most-read stories of the week: search ends for missing women, region secures property in Wilmot, and a blind dog up for adoption
The search ends for two missing women after a second body was found near the Grand River, the region announces progress on its land acquisition plan in Wilmot, and a blind dog gets a chance at a new life.
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.