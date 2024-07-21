Wildfire could close Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

VANCOUVER
    One of two wildfires burning between Ashcroft, B.C., and Spences Bridge is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 15, 2024. One of two wildfires burning between Ashcroft, B.C., and Spences Bridge is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 15, 2024.
    A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon could be closed on short notice due to wildfires, officials warned again Sunday.

    A travel advisory remains in effect between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, with the province suggesting drivers exercise caution, use alternate routes, and prepare for the route to be suddenly shut down.

    The lightning-caused Shetland Creek wildfire, which sparked 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge experienced “significant growth” overnight, according to a Sunday morning update to the BC Wildfire Service’s online dashboard. It is now estimated at 150 square kilometres.

    “The fire remains west of Highway 1 at this time and the travel corridor will remain open until it is no longer deemed safe to travel on,” the BCWS said.

    A number of evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and the fast-growing fire has destroyed an as-yet-unknown number of structures.

    Hotter, drier conditions Sunday are expected to increase fire activity.

    There are 120 firefighters assigned to the blaze, 10 helicopters battling it from the air, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed. Overnight, a crew of nearly two dozen worked to protect at-risk structures, according to the BCWS. 

