VANCOUVER -- An out-of-control wildfire burning in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola region has forced the evacuation of dozens of properties, and prompted evacuation alerts in the nearby villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the Tremont Creek wildfire is "threatening structures and the safety of residents" in Electoral Area "I", prompting an evacuation order for 50 properties east of Ashcroft.

The order applies to the following addresses:

3165-3820 Barnes Lake Road

2000-2480 Highway 97C

2606 Kirkland Ranch Rd.

4020 Studhorse Rd.

1886 and 1924 Woods Creek Forest Service Road

4380-4499 Y D Ranch Road

Any other properties within the area noted on a provided map

The blaze, which was discovered Monday about eight kilometres southeast of Ashcroft, has grown to about 780 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for the entire village of Cache Creek, and for all properties in Ashcroft's downtown core, the Mesa Subdivision, and North Ashcroft.

People living in the affected areas should prepare to flee on short notice should the situation worsen, officials said.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the Village of Ashcroft said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.