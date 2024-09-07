Whistler RCMP seek help finding stolen painting

Mounties in Whistler, B.C., are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a painting stolen from a building’s lobby two weeks ago.

The Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP say the art was taken from a building at 1420 Alpha Lake Road between Aug. 24 and 25.

The painting, on a hard acrylic canvass, is of a photograph from a local artist, according to police, who say the art is valued at around $6,000.

“We are releasing a photograph of the stolen painting so that the public can be on the lookout for this piece of art, and in the chance that somebody may have seen it already and know of its whereabouts,” said Const. Katrina Boehmer in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information about the art theft is asked to call the Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.